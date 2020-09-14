The Bell County Texas Democratic Women this weekend will host a forum with candidates seeking state, county and local offices.
The virtual town hall is set for 3 p.m. Sunday, according to a news release. Early voting begins Oct. 13 and ends Oct. 30. Election Day is Nov. 3.
Democratic candidates who are expected to speak include Texas House District 54 nominee KeKe Williams; state Senate District 24 nominee Clayton Tucker; and Bell County Precinct 4 constable nominee Martha Dominguez.
“We always love to hear from the candidates and what their plans are and what their platforms are,” said Laura Allen, who leads the group’s publicity committee. “This year it just feels like it’s hard to do that a little bit. We had to get a little creative.”
Visit freeconferencecall.com, download the app and enter irenejoan as the meeting ID and the access code is 2339459. You can also access the meeting by calling 720-740-9764 and using the same access code.
One noticeable absence is Texas’ 31st Congressional Democratic nominee Donna Imam, who was not invited. Allen said the Bell County Texas Democratic Women wanted to focus more on down-ballot races.
“We decided to focus on races that are Texas level and below simply because we could only fit so many people in,” Allen said, explaining the forum will occur during her group’s monthly meeting. “I don’t think people realize how important their vote is for the more local races.”
Williams faces state Rep. Brad Buckley, a Salado Republican seeking his second term in the Legislature. Tucker is challenging state Sen. Dawn Buckingham, R-Lakeway.
Dominguez and her Republican opponent, Michael Copeland, are vying to succeed Constable Edd Melton, a Republican who has been in the position for 30 years.
Other candidates scheduled to speak include Killeen Council candidate Ken Wilkerson, Harker Heights Council candidate Lynda Nash and Sandra Blankenship, who is seeking the District 2 seat on the Bell County Water Control and Improvement District No. 1’s board of directors.
“It’s these smaller races where our votes count a little more,” Allen said.