Area businesses scrambled to adapt Friday as Gov. Greg Abbott issued new COVID-19 guidelines for Texas restaurants, bars, pubs and breweries.
“As I said from the start, if the (test) positivity rate rose above 10 percent, the state of Texas would take further action to mitigate the spread of COVID-19,” Abbott said in a news release. “At this time, it is clear that the rise in cases is largely driven by certain types of activities, including Texans congregating in bars.”
The order required bars and any similar establishment — where more than 51 percent of gross receipts stems from alcoholic beverage sales — to close at noon Friday. However, he noted that these businesses can remain open for delivery and take-out services.
Restaurants are allowed to remain open for dine-in service but at 50 percent of their “total listed indoor occupancy,” beginning Monday.
Bars, pubs and breweries
Some owners are struggling to cope with the governor’s executive order.
“We are a sit-down establishment just like most restaurants, so it’s really unfair that the governor is singling us out as a single industry,” Ryan Leshikar, O’Briens Irish Pub’s owner, said Friday.
Leshikar said he emailed the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission, asking whether a case-by-case waiver system for Texas bars could be feasible in the future.
“I emailed TABC this morning asking if there is any way we can come up with a case-by-case waiver system to where we can operate to sell food and drink like a restaurant because the blanket 51 percent rule is not right,” he said.
Leshikar said O’Briens Irish Pub will continue business operations by offering both food and alcohol for delivery or takeout.
Belton-based Bold Republic Brewing Co., however, is less affected by the governor’s order thanks to its brewpub classification. Its operation will continue at 50 percent capacity with no patio restrictions, a statement to its Facebook page said.
“We will also be revamping our full-time to-go program and will stand by ready to fill all call-ahead and drive-up to-go orders,” the brewery said. “We ask that all patrons wear a mask until seated and maintain appropriate social distancing guidelines. We encourage folks who feel well to come on out for a pint.”
K.D. Hill, owner of Barrow Brewing Co. in Salado, said the order is needed.
“Barrow Brewing is doing everything to be compliant with the order and we absolutely feel like it’s the necessary thing to do,” Hill said.
Barrow Brewing will remain open for business, offering beer-to-go orders in addition to the food trucks located on-site.
“The village of Salado has actually mandated that anyone on the brewery grounds … has to wear a mask. So that is an additional stipulation that we didn’t think we were going to have to enforce till next week based on Bell County (Judge David Blackburn’s) directive.”
Hill noted how customers can walk up to the door to order their beer to go, while Barrow works to get its online ordering system back online.
“We had discontinued that service based on the reopening but we’re going to bring it back. So we’ll have online orders available by the end of the week and that will include online orders for Happy Pizza Company,” she said. “But unfortunately, our license does not allow us to deliver.”
Restaurants
Restaurant owners said the rollback could hurt customer confidence in patronizing their businesses.
Benny Ismailli, owner of Benny’s Ristorante Italiano in downtown Temple, said the constant changes to what is being allowed and what isn’t has been jarring.
Ismailli said the shutdown and slow reopening has been hard on his business, especially keeping up with how many employees to keep on staff. The changes have meant he has had to lay off employees, bring them back and then lay off some of them again.
Ismailli said he is concerned about his chances of staying in business if customers continue to remain cautious about eating in restaurants.
“I really don’t agree with what they are doing and the way they are handling it, personally,” Ismailli said. “Just now people were getting more comfortable to come in a little bit more, and now they are back to self-isolating. The question is how much longer we can put up with this.”