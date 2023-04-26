An estimated 60,000 cubic yards of brush has been collected in Temple by an Alabama company hired by the city.
D&J Enterprises Inc. contracted with officials to pick up multiple piles that were stacked throughout Temple after a February ice storm downed hundreds of tree limbs. The company was paid $400,000 under the contract.
The effort, which launched in West Temple last month, is in addition to the 27,000 cubic yards that the Solid Waste Department collected before the contract. The brush was not weighed, officials said.
Auburn, Ala.-based D&G Enterprises, an emergency contractor with 50 years of experience, including 2005 Hurricane Rita recovery operations, assisted in the pickup and disposal of downed trees and branches.
That contract has enabled the Solid Waste Department to catch up on its regular duties, which includes bulk trash collection.
“The City of Temple Solid Waste Department is already back on schedule collecting brush and bulk in areas according to the schedule online,” Nohely Mackowiak, the city’s communications and public relations manager, said in an email.
Temple officials had estimated it would have taken city crews up to four months to collect and dispose of remaining brush piles throughout the city.
“Their services also provide for the grinding of the brush, which will be utilized by Waste Management as groundcover for the city’s landfill,” the city previously said in a news release.
Justin Brantley, director of Solid Waste for the city of Temple, said city crews worked non-stop for weeks to clean up debris, but were overwhelmed by the enormous task across the city.
“We hear our community’s concerns and are excited to get this help so we can serve our residents faster and get back to the beautiful Temple we know and love,” he said when the contract was announced.
Bulk trash
Bags of leaves are now lining several Temple streets, but the city said the collection will be back on schedule.
The city “has collected bulk in all neighborhoods at least once, some multiple times since the contractor started on March 20, 2023,” Mackowiak said.
She said residents have continued to put out bulk for collection after the city collected in those areas.
“Now that the city is caught up, the city will resume the regular schedule and service each resident twice a month,” she said.
The city’s bulk trash schedule will resume on Monday.
New charges
Although the city said no additional charges would be reflected on resident’s utility bills while the city contracts services for brush collection, there is a charge moving forward.
Beginning Monday, May 1, the city “will begin charging for the collection of brush and bulk piles that are over 6 cubic yards in size,” Mackowiak said.