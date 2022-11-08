The city of Belton recognized United Way of Central Texas, Helping Hands Ministry, Belton Senior Center, Hill Country Community Action Association and Meals on Wheels, and the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor Food Pantry for their roles in distributing $600,000 of American Rescue Plan Act Funds to residents.
“We wanted to recognize the important and significant work done through September 2022 by several local agencies,” Belton City Manager Sam Listi said during a City Council meeting on Tuesday. “We will continue this as we go forward in the months ahead to acknowledge the contribution these agencies have made and the impact in the community as a benefit of these programs.”
United Way of Central Texas has spent all but $67.35 of its $300,000 in allocated funds — financing that helped 212 households and 584 individuals with housing, electric, water, internet, cell phone and natural gas assistance.
“They did an outstanding job in that work and we just applaud them for that effort,” Listi said.
Helping Hands Ministry spent $18,143.55 of its $150,000 in allocated funds on equipment and supplies to allow the facility to operate more efficiently.
Bekah Prince, director of operations at Helping Hands Ministry, noted that $6,154.97 was spent on an electric pallet jack, $140 on a utility cart, $11,500 on an electric pallet stacker and $348.59 on food for the food pantry.
“Purchased food for the pantry to make up some of the difference in supply chain issues from the Central Texas Food Bank,” she said. “This was approximately 575 pounds of food.”
The Belton Senior Center has spent $39,520.91 of its $100,000 in allocated funds on 1,448 bags of groceries and increased energy costs.
“The vast majority of expenses covered the cost of the bags of food, including milk, bread, eggs, toilet paper, and usually some type of snack food. We also order more meal-oriented items from H-E-B, including some type of meat, a starch and a vegetable to build a meal around,” Belton Senior Center board President Jay Taggart said in a letter to Listi. “We appreciate the opportunity to serve our community in this way and value the faith you have placed in us.”
Hill Country Community Action has spent $4,635.14 of its $45,000 in allocated funds — financing that helped serve 3,669 meals to senior residents in Belton from July 1, 2022, to Sept. 30, 2022.
“Thank you for the opportunity to help serve the senior citizens of Belton that have been impacted by COVID-19,” Kimbra Hobbs, the human resources director at Hill Country Community Action, said in a letter to Listi.
The UMHB Food Pantry administered $2,100 of its $5,000 in allocated funds for meal grants that will benefit seven students.
“The grants are $300 per semester, which covers 75 balanced meals in the Sodexo Cafeteria in the fall semester,” Rebecca O’Banion, vice president for advancement at UMHB, said in a letter to Listi. “These grants provide healthy meals for students who reported to counseling services that they did not know where they would get their next meal.”
Three of the seven students are non-traditional students — city of Belton residents who are not living on campus.
“The recipients are grateful for the generosity of the city of Belton,” O’Banion said. “As you all know, food insecurity is a very personal issue and when this need is met, it builds confidence and creates a sense of belonging. Thank you for making UMHB students feel at home in Belton.”
Belton Mayor Wayne Carpenter extended his gratitude to each of them for their efforts.
“I just want to personally thank all of you for participating and partnering with the city,” he said. “Sometimes we have to deal with difficult subjects and we can’t always make everybody happy. But this is the kind of thing that really warms your heart and makes you proud that you’re able to serve the community. We’ve gotten notes and thank you cards and phone calls from folks, so we know that this has made a positive impact on our community.”