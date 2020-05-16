Despite Texas’ rising unemployment rate, the true extent of the state’s jobless population is yet to be seen with Texas’ 4.7 percent rate only reflecting March figures.
The unemployment rate, which will factor in April claims, will be released later this month by the Texas Workforce Commission. However, the commission has actively been updating its claimant dashboard in the meantime.
“We’re not seeing as much traffic with unemployment claims. It seems to be dropping and I’m certain that coincides with many businesses reopening and people getting back to work,” Charley Ayres, Workforce Solutions of Central Texas’ director of industry and education partnerships, said.
The interactive online map showed 9,322 Bell County residents filed unemployment claims during the Texas Workforce Commission’s April 1 through May 2 reporting period.
The commission reported a shift in Bell County’s top unemployment industries, with dentist offices and beauty salons no longer placing in the top five. Family clothing stores and temporary help services have joined full-service restaurants, limited-service restaurants, and elementary and secondary schools as the county’s top five unemployment industries.
The top five unemployment claims by industry in Texas are full-service restaurants, 66,500; temporary help services, 25,700; support activities for oil and gas operations, 23,300; limited-service restaurants, 21,900; and department stores, 21,700.
Women in Bell County accounted for 5,426 claims during this period, while men added 3,889, according to Texas Workforce Commission data.
Temple’s three main ZIP codes (76501, 76502 and 76504) — a population of 82,558 — have generated 2,036 unemployment claims during the commission’s April 1 through May 2 reporting period.
Belton’s 76513 ZIP code, which also includes residents in Morgan’s Point Resort and western Temple, had 741 individuals file for employment during the same period — about 2 percent of the ZIP code’s 38,876 population.
Ayres said Workforce Solutions of Central Texas will be holding a virtual hiring event June 2 with 10 employers currently slated to participate. This event comes in addition to its new “Jobs Now” website — a page that has more than 80 open job positions listed daily, Ayres said.
Visit the Jobs Now website at https://workforcesolutionsctx.com/workforce-solutions-launches-jobs-now-page/.