BELTON — The Bell County Expo Center announced Monday that multi-platinum rock band Foreigner will perform in Belton Saturday, April 25, part of The Hits on Tour.
Tickets will go on sale 10 a.m. Friday and can be purchased at the Bell County Expo Box Office, online at bellcountyexpo.com or by calling 512-474-5664.
Jennifer Weir, director of marketing and public relations, said it’s highly recommended guests purchase their tickets in advance.
“We haven’t had a big classic rock band in a little bit come over here, so we’re hoping to have a good turnout once the tickets go on sale on the 31st,” she said.
Weir said in addition there will be a limited number of $100 tickets, which will include a prime rib dinner served in the special events room prior to the concert.
She said everyone at the Expo Center is excited to host the event.
“It’s been a long while making trying to get them to come here, and we were really pumped once we found out we got them to come here, so we’re pretty excited,” Weir said.
With 10 multi-platinum albums and 16 Top 30 hits, Foreigner is hailed as one of the most popular rock acts in the world with a formidable music arsenal that continues to propel sold-out tours and album sales, now exceeding 80 million.
Foreigner’s titles include some of rock and roll’s most enduring anthems including “Juke Box Hero,” “Cold as Ice,” “Hot Blooded,” “Waiting for a Girl Like You,” “Feels Like the First Time,” “Urgent,” “Head Games,” “Say You Will,” “Dirty White Boy,” “Long, Long Way from Home,” and the worldwide No. 1 hit, “I Want to Know What Love Is.”
Foreigner still rocks the charts more than 40 years into the game with massive airplay and continued Billboard Top 200 album success. Streams of Foreigner’s hits are approaching 10 million per week.