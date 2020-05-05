The Temple City Council has decided to once again start meeting in person after conducting online meetings for the past month to remain socially distant.
City officials confirmed Tuesday that the Council would have in person meetings this Thursday for both its regular session and workshop. City staff, Council members and residents attending the meeting will be kept socially distant from each other at both locations.
Temple Mayor Tim Davis said he was happy to see the Council start meeting in person again even if socially distanced.
“I am thrilled that we are going to be able to get back together in person,” Davis said. “Of course, we are still going to be maintaining social distance, but I think the work of the city needs to be done face to face and this is an opportunity for us to get back and start doing that again. I am excited for it.”
Councilwoman Susan Long said that she is both excited for the city to reopen and nervous about the possibility of her or others catching the coronavirus.
“I am excited and nervous,” Long said. “I feel very discombobulated and very disorientated from city happenings because we are so isolated, but I am really, really nervous about opening up again. We just don’t know enough about this virus.”
The Council’s workshop will be conducted on the third floor of the Temple Public Library in the McLane Room, while the regular meeting will be held in the City Council chambers at the Municipal Building, 2 N. Main St.
The Council originally had social distanced meetings at the beginning of April before moving to online events. The opening of some parts of the city government come as the state has allowed some businesses to reopen.
Both Davis and Councilman Wendell Williams said that they felt the work of a city council was best done in person with the public and not behind a computer screen.
“I think it is a good thing for the City Council to do the people’s work as much in the open as we can with the circumstances,” Williams said. “So I am comfortable having the meeting while keeping those (distancing) restrictions in mind.”