As the April 15 filing deadline approaches, the United Way of Central Texas is reminding residents that the nonprofit offers a free online tax filing tool.
“Although United Way of Central Texas offers the free tax preparation through the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Program (VITA), the deadline is quickly approaching,” the Temple-based agency said. “Unfortunately, UWCT cannot accommodate everyone that calls for an appointment, My Free Taxes.com is an alternative.”
For the 12th year, United Way is providing online tax filing software, accessible through MyFreeTaxes.com, to help taxpayers easily and accurately file their taxes from their computer or smartphone.
“Taxes can be a source of confusion and stress for Americans,” Daniel Ramos, vice president of community impact of United Way of Central Texas, said in a news release. “So many [people] are intimidated by the complexities of taxes and afraid to make a mistake that will cost money. With MyFreeTaxes, you can take advantage of all the tax credits and deductions you qualify for. That’s especially important now, as so many are struggling in the wake of the pandemic.”
Key features of the online tool include:
• Screens for credit and deduction eligibility such as the Earned Income Tax Credit and the Child Tax Credit to ensure filers receive their maximum tax refund, and lets filers check for any missed stimulus payments
• Shows filers how and why their refund amount is changing in real time
• Allows individuals to use their mobile phone, tablet or computer to file taxes
• Help from a real person trained by the IRS via the MyFreeTaxes’ Helpline
• Access to additional financial products and resources, including free access to a student debt management tool.
MyFreeTaxes is free for all returns and includes schedule C options. A list of the tax forms included in this free offering is available by visiting MyFreeTaxes.com. MyFreeTaxes users can also contact United Way of Central Texas for additional resources or to find ways to volunteer to support the community.
For more information, visit www.UWCT.org.