Zoe Grant — Temple’s first African-American Councilwoman — was officially sworn into office Wednesday alongside the two other council members that won their contested races.
Grant won her race against Mayor pro tem Judy Morales Saturday. Also elected were incumbent District 3 representative Susan Long and former Councilman Mike Pilkington, who returns to the District 4 seat. They were also sworn in Wednesday.
Grant is the niece of Robert Martin, who served as Temple’s first African-American city commissioner for three terms prior to the establishment of the City Council.
“Because I have been to Council meetings I know what to expect and I know that there are going to be times where it is overwhelming with information from the residents or from the presenters,” Grant said. “The experience of seeing it on this side will be different.”
When she won her race, Grant followed through on a promise to offer her resignation to the Temple branch of the NAACP and step down as president. On Tuesday, the NAACP rejected Grant’s offer to resign, meaning that she will serve in both roles.
Grant said that the board of the organization deciding to keep her as president meant a lot and promised to help the group move forward in the coming years.
“We are standing for what we believe in, both the Council, which serves the people, and the NAACP that serves the people,” Grant said. “I hope this gives hope to many along the way. We have seen an influx of memberships since January, more than we have had over the years.”
With her new position, Grant said she has been receiving congratulations and support from many in the community.
Grant said that many members of the city staff have already started to help her get official lines of communication, such as an email account and phone number, ready so she can be available to the public.
Others have encouraged Grant to keep focused on what she originally set out to do and not get distracted or overwhelmed by success.
“The thing I hear from many, after congratulations, is to take care of (myself) and to stay true to my integrity and positions as they are and not let it go to my head,” Grant said. “Grow as I need to grow, but stay as who I am with a humble spirit.”
One of the first things Grant said she wants to do is look at Temple’s paving and sidewalk plan.
While some areas of the city, those with new developments, have seen the addition of sidewalks, some of the Temple’s older neighborhoods have not received the same care.
“We have some immediate attention needed on the east side, and I am going to say east of Interstate 35,” Grant said. “It starts at 35, but then on that far east side, there are some roads that are bad and the bridges are terrible.”
Grant said that she anticipates stepping down from some of her other committee roles to focus on the city and the NAACP moving forward. By doing so, Grant said that she hopes this will open up a position for other residents in the area to enter those roles and care for the city as well.
Grant said she also tried to help educate the local community about local politics with her being sworn in, inviting residents and young people to come watch.
“I invited some of the young (residents) there to just give them something to look forward to,” Grant said. “It might have been their first time in the (council) chamber but I wanted to encourage them, and everybody, learn how the process works. The local government is just as strong as any other position.”
Grant and other newly elected council members will participate in the City Council meeting that will be held at 5 p.m. next Thursday at City Hall, 2. N. Main St.