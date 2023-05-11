Zoe Grant

Zoe Grant, right, was sworn in as a newly elected Temple City Council member. on Wednesday. She is the first African-American woman to serve on the council, following in the footsteps of her uncle Robert Martin, the first black man to serve on the Temple city commission.

 Courtesy | City of Temple

Zoe Grant — Temple’s first African-American Councilwoman — was officially sworn into office Wednesday alongside the two other council members that won their contested races.

