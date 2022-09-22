BELTON — Protecting and preserving natural resources and ecosystems was the purpose of a gathering Thursday outside of Belton.
The 2022 Bell County Conservation Expo, organized by the local Texas A&M AgriLife Extension office, was held at the Summer Mills Retreat and Conference Center and was aimed at new or smaller farmers in the region. Officials said they hoped the event would help those who may be interested in possible conservation efforts they could implement.
Speakers at the expo explained the history and current state of the county, detailing some resources that were available for residents.
Cullom Simpson, a wildlife biologist at Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, explained one of the reasons for the event and help from other farmers was needed.
“I know this seems kind of petty, but as we have people moving into this rural landscape, they might not know the social dynamics of how rural landscapes function,” Simpson said.
One of the first topics of the expo was the current state of water resources in the county.
Dirk Aaron, district general manager of the Belton-based Clearwater Underground Water Conservation District, talked to attendees about the impact local growth was having on local water needs. He said that changes in water rights are inevitable in a property-driven state like Texas.
It is the expectation of some people who buy land in the county that they will have groundwater for the next 30 years, Aaron said.
“That is not the case in southwest Bell County,” Aaron said. “The ground water is depleting there, whether you pump or not, at such a rate that it is going to be unconfined in less than 30 years. In some places, seven years, and other places, 25 years.”
Another topic at the expo, presented by Simpson, looked at what local farmers and ranchers needed to keep in mind when trying to work with the land.
Simpson said that something landowners should keep in mind included how they were going to work their land, what they wanted from local wildlife, and what grasses or brush was needed to prevent erosion. He said taking these into consideration would help farmers and ranchers best utilize their land while maintaining its natural beauty.
Some people, Simpson said, don’t take these measures into account and end up overgrazing or causing erosion to nearby land features.
“Once we begin to appreciate that land, and understand that we are not just here to make a profit off of it … the land will ultimately be better off in the long term,” Simpson said.
Simpson also said that now was a great time for local landowners who wanted to try new techniques to preserve their land.
The internet, Simpson said, had many resources that could help locals when used correctly.
“One thing that is really nice for new landowners and generational landowners is that, today, there are more resources available than there ever has been before,” Simpson said.
Conservation of soil, and other natural resources, was another topic touched on at the expo.
Jeff Brister, with the federal Natural Resource Conservation Service, described the history of his agency and highlighted some of the programs that the government offers to help landowners make improvements to their land.
Brister said that the conservation service could help fund the instillation of terraces for farming, waterways, brush management and fencing, among other projects, as a part of its program.
These programs, Brister said, have helped reduce soil erosion significantly in the period between 1982 and 2012.
“All these programs work,” Brister said. “All these charts … (show) we have almost cut soil erosion down by half. That is good but there is still a lot of work to be done.”