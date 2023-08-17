Gov. Greg Abbott on Thursday announced $101.5 million in funding to widen Interstate 35 in Temple and Belton for the future Interstate 14 east expansion through Bell County.
The local project was among a record $142 billion announced for state transportation infrastructure projects that the Texas Department of Transportation will build over a 10-year period. The projects will enhance safety, improve congestion and connectivity, and preserve Texas roadways, Abbott said.
“Thanks to our booming economy, Texas has achieved a major milestone in our transportation infrastructure with this record $142 billion investment that will strengthen our roadways and build a next-generation transportation network,” Abbott said in a news release. “Through this record transportation investment project, the State of Texas will further improve roadway congestion and safety to meet the growing needs of Texans in our large metros, rural communities, and everywhere in between. This plan will not only connect Texans from every corner of our state, it will also bolster our economic growth and ensure Texans and businesses continue to thrive for generations to come.”
Jake Smith, a Waco district spokesman for the state transportation agency, said the I-35/I-14 expansion project is scheduled to start in 2028 at the earliest.
“At this time, the earliest timeline for the project to begin is scheduled 5-6 years from now,” Smith said in an email to the Telegram. “The project is in the preliminary design phase, so there is not a projected construction time currently.”
Interstate 14 expansion plans
I-14 — nicknamed “Forts to Ports” — currently runs about 25 miles between Belton and Copperas Cove but future plans call for the interstate’s expansion to both the East and West coasts. The interstate was included in the 2021 $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill signed by President Joe Biden.
U.S. Highway 190 from Belton to Copperas Cove was designed as Interstate 14 on Jan. 26, 2017. A portion of the road in Copperas Cove will be expanded from two lanes to four, officials have said.
Interstate 14 — which could take decades to complete — would eventually go 1,300 miles from Midland-Odessa to Augusta, Georgia, linking several military installations. The interstate is expected to be primarily by upgrading existing highways.
Other Central Texas road projects
Under the 2024 Unified Transportation Program, $2 billion was allocated to TxDOT’s Waco District over the next 10 years, which includes $236 million in new funding. The planning document guides the development of transportation projects across Texas and identifies public transportation, maritime, aviation, and rail investments.
In addition to the I-35/I-14 expansion, other local projects include:
• $8.9 million for the U.S. Highway 281 expansion project in Coryell County to increase the current two-lane roadway to divided, four-lanes thoroughfare.
• $25 million for the final third segment of the ¾ U.S. Highway 281 relief route for the city of Hamilton.
• $40.9 million for U.S. Route 84 expansion and reconstruction to include new ramps, main lanes, frontage roads, interchanges and direct connectors. Locally, the road connects Waco to McGregor, Gatesville and Goldwaithe.
• $60 million to replace the existing State Highway 6 twin bridges over Lake Waco.
“This historic investment in our transportation system is critically important to help meet the needs of our fast-growing state,” Texas Transportation Commission Chairman J. Bruce Bugg Jr. said. “Thanks to the leadership of Governor Abbott and our Texas Legislature, Texas continues to see growth in the transportation investments needed to support a world-class transportation system focused on safety and congestion relief.”
TxDOT’s proposed 2024 plan is estimated to be $15 billion more than the 2023 UTP, Abbott announced in February.
Texas is providing the majority of funding for the projects, which includes all development and delivery projects, right-of-way acquisition, engineering, routine maintenance contracts, and UTP construction funding.
“The over $10 billion of average annual investment programmed in the UTP over the next 10 years is expected to bring an estimated $18.8 billion per year in economic benefits, per the Texas A&M Transportation Institute’s analysis,” the news release said. “These benefits are a result of increased labor income and business output, as well as the addition of 70,500 direct and indirect jobs.”
Many of the projects announced were previously identified on Texas’ 100 Most Congested Roadways list.
“This plan will help the lives of all Texans for years to come as we work to move people and goods safely and efficiently in our rural, urban, and metropolitan areas,” TxDOT Executive Director Marc Williams said. “TxDOT is already putting these resources to work with a record number of projects aimed at improving safety and saving lives on our roadways.”