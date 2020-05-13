Temple’s Parks and Recreation building is now set to see a series of upgrades to help it consolidate much of the department’s equipment currently stationed around the city.
The Temple City Council voted unanimously last week to approve the $526,000 contract for the construction of improvements at the facility. These improvements will expand the back of the current facility by an approximate 1.5 acres.
Parks and Recreation Director Kevin Beavers said the upgrade to the facility, which the department moved into last year, will help move over the department’s maintenance division.
“(The upgrade) is needed in order to move our parks division over to our new location,” Beavers said. “This enables us to consolidate all of our equipment, vehicles and a majority of staff in one location.”
Upgrades to the facility at 1701 N. General Bruce Dr. have been planned since October when department staff moved to the property, following the city’s purchase of the building and land in June.
Expansion of the facility will include two open bay equipment storage facilities totaling 3,000 square feet, a concrete driveway, parking spaces and a detention pond.
The two storage areas will contain 16 covered parking bays used to keep trailers, mowers and maintenance equipment out of the weather.
These upgrades will be built on land behind the current facility that the city had obtained as part of the property purchase and is protected by a gated entrance.
Construction of the new additions will cost more than $492,000, with some upgrades to the existing facility requiring more than $34,000 additional funds.
Buildings vacated by the move after the upgrades are complete will remain in use as most of them are shared spaces between more than one city department.
Beavers said moving these vehicles to the 9.1-acre parks facility will also allow the department to create its own training area. This training area, which will be on land not used with the expansion, will allow employees to learn and practice operating different equipment.
“Once we move in, we will create our own training area for staff to learn how to operate equipment, practice backing trailers, etc,” Beavers said. “This will be created on the existing land and is not part of the improvements.”
The city expects improvements to the facility to be completed sometime in December if construction proceeds on time.