The Bell-Milam-Falls Water Supply Corp. on Tuesday issued a boil water notice after a power outage caused low pressure in the system.
Customers affected by the notice live from FM 487 to FM 971 west of Davilla and east of Bartlett and Granger.
To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and for making ice should be brought to a vigorous, rolling boil for two minutes before consumption. In lieu of boiling, you may purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source.
When the water is safe to drink, the water system officials will issue a rescind notice
Customers with questions may contact Robert Jekel at 1-800-826-4322.
To reach the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality, call 512-239-4691.