The last bus out of Bell County leaves this afternoon.
A regional bus operator announced Thursday it would discontinue its service from Killeen, a move that comes seven months after the company pulled out of Temple — leaving the county without intrastate passenger service.
The final Trailways bus route leaves Killeen for Waco at 2:15 p.m. today.
“After 2:30 p.m. Sunday, there will be no more bus service in or out of Killeen,” said Tim Hancock, who owns Southwestern Coaches Inc., a bus service that does business as Arrow Trailways of Texas. “Ridership does not support bus service out of here. Our ridership is next to nil.”
Hancock said he discontinued service from the downtown Temple bus station in March because “it was costing us too much to stay open. The ridership went away. We stopped getting charters.”
The coronavirus pandemic played a part in the drop in ridership as did increased fuel costs and other expenses, he said.
Ridership averages from Killeen had whittled down to just two or three passengers a day.
Brian Johnson, who stopped by the closed Temple station recently, asked a passer-by about service at the station. When told that no buses operate from Temple now, he replied, “That really bad. If you don’t have a car, you’re stuck or have to get a ride.”
For decades, bus service was a popular and relatively cheap way to travel across the state.
The once-bustling Greyhound bus station at 20 S. Fifth St. in downtown Temple still remains empty, months after Hancock shuttered the building.
“At one time, we had our share of charters from the Temple area,” Hancock told the Telegram in March. “One reason I was keeping it open was because we had that business. For some reason, during COVID-19, they decided not to charter buses from us anymore. It was getting too expensive to keep open.”
When the downtown Temple bus station first opened, Hancock said about 24 buses would come through the station daily. By March 2022, he said, only two buses would make their way to the station each day.
“We had one in the morning and one in the afternoon,” Hancock said. “When you have a building that size, cost eats you up in the summertime. You have to run the air conditioner; gas, water and electricity costs were terrible.”
Decades ago, the Temple bus station once housed a popular cafeteria for passengers and local residents. The cafeteria included a 1950s-era mural of the Lake Belton area that still remains at the top of the walls.
The lingering effects of the pandemic, coupled with inflationary increases, meant the bus operator still struggled to make ends meet in Killeen.
“With ridership going down and diesel fuel going up near $5 a gallon — our buses only get five miles to a gallon,” Hancock said Thursday. “So anyone can figure that out, what it’s costing us today.”
The Southwestern Coaches still will provide charter and tour services out of Killeen. What is stopping today is the regularly scheduled bus route to Waco and Austin.
Southwestern Coaches, established by Hancock in 1983, once provided 23 bus schedules in and out of Killeen. Arrow Trailways used to run a bus from Killeen to Houston as well.
Intrastate bus service
Online, Dallas-based Greyhound Lines tells passengers that no scheduled routes are available out of Killeen after today. Service is available from either Waco or Austin.
Either trip will require significant drive time to reach a bus station.
A trip to the Greyhound bus station at 301 S. Eighth St. in Waco is a 33-minute drive north on Interstate 35 from downtown Temple. From downtown Killeen, the trip is longer, taking about an hour for the nearly 60-mile drive.
Temple residents would have to drive more than an hour south to reach the Greyhound bus station at 363 Shady Lane in Austin, more than 75 miles south of the city.
Killeen residents also would drive more than an hour since that city is about 70 miles from Austin.
Megabus operates routes through Texas that target budget travelers and college students. The bus service has no dedicated facilities but stops at outdoor locations in San Antonio, San Marcos, Austin, Houston, College Station, Prairie View and Dallas.
Megabus’ Austin stop at 1500 San Jacinto Blvd. is a longer drive to reach from Bell County, requiring a drive-time of more than an hour since it stops near the University of Texas campus near downtown Austin.
The service’s College Station stop at 188 Bizzell St. near Texas A&M University is about 78 miles from Temple, requiring a drive of about an hour and 19 minutes.
The Hop
Belton-based Hill Country Transit District operates the Hop public bus system with limited city and regional routes over nine counties but ridership remains low since the pandemic. Its total budget is about $10.3 million.
The district’s Killeen Urban Division includes routes in Killeen, Harker Heights, Copperas Cove and Nolanville. The Temple Urban Division provides service to Temple and Belton.
“We’re seeing growth across the state of Texas,” Raymond Suarez, incoming interim general manager, told the Killeen City Council in August. “As everyone looks to provide city services, there’s certainly a competition for how to best leverage the dollars. We’re seeing a change in how cities and transportation authorities are trying to increase ridership. It is certainly taking some creative thinking and cooperation between cities, state and federal funding, partnerships with businesses and through transportation management association to actually fund routes.”
Passenger rail service
Passenger rail service might be a travel alternative for Bell County residents.
Amtrak’s Texas Eagle passenger rail service — which travels from San Antonio to Chicago — includes a stop at the historic Santa Fe Depot in downtown Temple.
The Amtrak station at 315 W. Ave B has a ticket agent and provides short-term and long-term parking for its passengers. The northbound Texas Eagle stops in Temple in the late morning daily while the southbound train reaches the city in the afternoons.
In September, Amtrak temporarily suspended its passenger service when a freight rail strike was pending. The service was restored days later when a tentative deal was reached.
Commercial flights
The loss of intrastate bus service in Bell County could affect passenger service at Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport, which declined over the past year.
American Airlines, the only commercial passenger airline that services the Killeen airport at 8101 S. Clear Creek Road, offers several flights daily to Dallas. United Airlines left the airport in February.
Killeen’s enplanements for the month of September, the most recent figures available, show that 8,089 passengers boarded a plane at the city airport last month. September’s enplanements are 28% lower than last year, when Killeen boarded approximately 11,253 passengers.
Deplanements, or the amount of passengers that disembark at Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport, are roughly equivalent. The city report said the airport disembarked 7,861 passengers in September, the lowest monthly number this year.
Year to date, Killeen has enplaned 74,086 passengers, which is 19,555 or 20.8% less than it did by the same time in 2021.
Winding down bus service
Hancock said in March he wanted to find an alternative site to operate passenger bus service in Temple, but that hasn’t happened yet.
When asked how he felt about having to cut Killeen’s last scheduled bus route, Hancock said the decision stung.
“It’s not easy for me to do that, because I’ve been doing this for so long,” he said.