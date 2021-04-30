Politics

Voters can cast ballots from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday in local bond elections and municipal and school board races.

Here are the polling places:

Temple and Temple College

• Frank Mayborn Civic & Convention Center, 3303 N. Third St.

• Wilson Park Recreation Center, 2205 Curtis B. Elliott Drive

• Thornton Elementary cafeteria, 2825 Cottonwood Lane

• Tarver Elementary cafeteria, 7949 Stonehollow Drive

Belton Independent School District

• Joe M. Pirtle Elementary, 714 S. Pea Ridge Road in Temple

Troy

• Troy Community Center, 201 E. Main St.

Academy ISD

• Academy High School library, 602 E. Main St. in Little River-Academy

Jarrell ISD

• Jarrell ISD Administration Building, 108 E. Ave. F in Jarrell.

For more locations, visit www.jarrellbond.com

Rogers and Rogers ISD

• Rogers Civic Center, 4 W. Mesquite Ave.

• Seton Community Center, State Highway 53

Morgan’s Point Resort

• Garrett & Mic Hill Event Center, 60 Morgan’s Point Blvd.