Voters can cast ballots from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday in local bond elections and municipal and school board races.
Here are the polling places:
Temple and Temple College
• Frank Mayborn Civic & Convention Center, 3303 N. Third St.
• Wilson Park Recreation Center, 2205 Curtis B. Elliott Drive
• Thornton Elementary cafeteria, 2825 Cottonwood Lane
• Tarver Elementary cafeteria, 7949 Stonehollow Drive
Belton Independent School District
• Joe M. Pirtle Elementary, 714 S. Pea Ridge Road in Temple
Troy
• Troy Community Center, 201 E. Main St.
Academy ISD
• Academy High School library, 602 E. Main St. in Little River-Academy
Jarrell ISD
• Jarrell ISD Administration Building, 108 E. Ave. F in Jarrell.
For more locations, visit www.jarrellbond.com
Rogers and Rogers ISD
• Rogers Civic Center, 4 W. Mesquite Ave.
• Seton Community Center, State Highway 53
Morgan’s Point Resort
• Garrett & Mic Hill Event Center, 60 Morgan’s Point Blvd.