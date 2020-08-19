A boil water notice issued Sunday by the Bell-Milam-Falls Water Supply Corp. was lifted Wednesday.
The notice applied only to customers south of Buckholts and east of County Road 104.
“Our system has taken the necessary corrective actions to restore adequate pressure, disinfectant levels, and/or bacteriological quality and has provided (Texas Commission on Environmental Quality) with testing results that indicate that the water no longer requires boiling as of 8-19-20,” the supplier said in a statement.
Customers with questions may contact Robert Jekel at 254-697-4016.