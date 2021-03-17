BELTON — Bell County will now have more breathing room at its jail after commissioners signed an interlocal agreement Monday.
The jail population continues to remain above preferred levels of inmates held locally, even as some are sent to other contracted facilities. The new agreement, unanimously approved by the Commissioners Court, opens up Limestone County’s jail as an option to send inmates.
Jeff Buuck, chief deputy at the Bell County Sheriff’s Department, said the agreement details the plan for sending inmates to Limestone and what the cost of that service is.
“I want to keep our population at 925 to 950 (inmates) if we can, because that gives us classification space, quarantine space and management space at our facilities,” Buuck said. “But it is always a moving target. I have a few more in the works and then I think we will be in good shape.”
The agreement with Limestone County sets a $50 per inmate per day cost for inmates Bell County sends, not including the cost of transportation and medical needs.
In the past year, the county has also signed similar agreements with nearby counties such as McLennan and Burnet.
The county is currently in the process of designing an expansion to the jail as a solution for the ongoing capacity issues. Despite this, the completion of this process will still take years.
To hold the county over until the new facility is built, commissioners are planning to construct a temporary jail facility near the Bell County Jail.
The proposed facility is expected to be able to hold about 200 additional inmates, and would cost less to construct and maintain than multiple interlocal agreements.
“The emergency situation that we have is, what happens if we can’t place inmates?” County Judge David Blackburn said. “Right now, we still have some capacity in the existing contracts, and we are still exploring some contracts with some other entities. The emergency from my standpoint is not about money, it’s about public safety.”