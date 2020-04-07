A Bell County Easter tradition will continue online.
The University of Mary-Hardin Baylor will stream its 81st annual Easter Pageant Experience at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.
To watch the video, visit go.umhb.edu/students/activities/easter-pageant-2020.
Organizers — who have been abiding to Bell County’s COVID-19 stay-at-home order — will be relying on archival footage from past pageants in addition to submitted video stories from both students and alumni.
“What we are doing this year is cutting together a lot of archival footage from past Easter Pageants in order to keep the consistency of the production without just replaying last year’s show,” UMHB spokesman James Stafford said in an email. “Also we have put out a call for content asking people to share their stories about how Easter Pageant has affected them.”
UMHB seniors Emma Spellings, 23, and Seth Blankenship, 22, were originally slated to perform live as Mary and Jesus.
“One of the main reasons I am so passionate about the Easter pageant is that it is one of the key players in my journey with the Lord and my love and passion for the Gospel that I have today,” Spellings said in a video posted to UMHB’s pageant website.
UMHB has worked on ways for these commentary submissions — which were still being sifted through early last week — to be featured in the final production video, Stafford said.