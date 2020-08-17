BELTON — Bell County’s next budget and tax rate are now set.
The Commissioners Court — in two separate unanimous decisions Monday — adopted the county’s $109.2 million budget and tax rate of 42.53 cents per $100 valuation.
Revenues and expenditures are about $2 million higher in Bell County’s 2021 budget — which goes into effect Oct. 1 and ends Sept. 30, 2021. The projected fund balance for 2021 is more than $44.2 million.
The tax rate for the 2021 budget is 42.53 cents — a 2.47-cent decrease from the current rate of 45 cents.
The county’s no-new-revenue tax rate — which would bring in the same amount of revenue as the previous year — was 42.42 cents. The voter-approval rate — the highest tax the commissioners could levy before being required to have voters approve it — was 44.92 cents.
“You have to go back more than a decade to find a lower combined tax rate than what we’re proposing here,” Bell County Judge David Blackburn said.
Although the rate is lower, some taxpayers will likely see a higher tax bill. Property appraisals are fueling those increases.
Bell County’s certified value increased 12.34 percent to nearly $22.4 billion, according to the Tax Appraisal District of Bell County. Last year, that figure was $19.9 billion.
“This year the appraisal district increased those values of residential properties on average by about 8 percent,” Blackburn said. “So if your property value is increased by the appraisal district, even (tax rate) decreases by the county could result in an increase in what you pay in taxes.”
For example, the average taxpayer in Belton owns a home valued at $192,909. That homeowner can expect to pay $820.44 in taxes to the county — a $23.41 increase over last year’s bill of $797.03. Last year, the average home in the county seat was valued at $177,118.
Blackburn pointed out 9.77 cents of the county tax rate can be attributed to unfunded mandates — laws approved but not funded by the Texas Legislature. Those unfunded mandates — which include indigent health and defense and property tax exemptions — cost about $15.8 million, according to the county.
“That number continues to grow both in terms of real dollar amount and as a percentage,” the county judge said. “It’s certainly going to be a challenge for us each and every year going forward as it has been in past years.”