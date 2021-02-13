Texas cities, counties, transit systems and special-purpose taxing districts will receive $1.05 billion in sales tax allocations in February, according to a news release from Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar.
Most of Central Texas continues to weather the economic slowdown caused by the coronavirus pandemic and the accompanying partial and full closure of non-essential businesses surprisingly well. Bell and Coryell counties, as well as many of the municipalities in those counties, reported increases in February compared to the same month last year. Many tallied double-digit percentage point increases.
The biggest exception to that trend is Milam County, which is set to receive $114,224, a staggering 64.58% decrease from last year’s allocation. This is despite almost every municipality in the county receiving an increase over last year’s allocations during February.
Temple also experienced a decrease in its allocation compared to February last year. It is expected to receive about $2.8 million, a 3.10% decrease from last year.
Belton saw a gain in its allocation. It will get $705,234, a 20.86% increase.
The total February allocations for Texas represent a slight 0.7% increase from the allocations distributed during the same month last year. These allocations are based on sales made in December by businesses that report tax monthly; October, November and December sales by quarterly filers; and 2020 sales by businesses that report tax annually.
Bell County
The county will receive $2.57 million in sales tax allocations in February, an increase of 8.89% from this time last year, according to the release.
Killeen is expected to receive $2.84 million in sales tax revenue, a 10.16% increase from the allocation distributed in February 2020, the release stated.
Harker Heights will receive $993,351, a 10.20% increase from last February.
This month Nolanville is receiving $123,538, a 51.16% increase over the same month last year.
Salado is set to receive $71,614 this month, a slight 0.17% increase from last year.
Troy will get $59,176, a 15.42% increase from February 2020.
Morgan’s Point Resort will receive $37,346 in February, a 7.13% increase compared to February last year.
Little River-Academy will get $12,915, a 14.67% increase, while Holland is expected to receive $11,788, a 17.02% increase.
Coryell County
Coryell County will receive $301,928 this month for a 9.77% increase from last year’s allocations during February.
Copperas Cove saw a 9.59% increase in February allocations over last year; it is set to receive $625,051.
Gatesville experienced a 3.38% rise in sales tax allocations this month, receiving $234,897.
Milam County
Cameron is expected to receive $97,945 in February, a 1.30% increase from last year.
Rockdale will receive $87,220 this month, a slight 0.43% decrease compared to last year.
Thorndale will get $22,682, a 5.14% increase from February 2019.
Milano experienced a 28% increase in sales tax allocations this month, receiving $10,877.