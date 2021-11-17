Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Temple and Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Hillcrest were among the “50 Top Cardiovascular Hospitals 2022,” according to Fortune and IBM Watson Health.
“Delivering quality, affordable care to our community is at the heart of what we do every day,” Dr. Stephen Sibbitt, chief medical officer of the Temple facility, said in a news release. “This recognition is an encouraging sign that our team’s commitment and our determination to never settle can impact change that will improve patients’ lives in Central Texas and beyond.”
Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Temple has a comprehensive cardiology and cardiac surgery program offering a range of procedures for heart disease including valve repair and replacement, assist devices and transplantation, the release noted. The medical center has been a referral center for Central Texas for transcatheter aortic valve replacement procedures since 2012. Having performed over 750 of the valve replacement procedures, the Temple hospital is a teaching institution, training other centers in performing the minimally invasive procedure.
The Hillcrest facility offers comprehensive heart and vascular care to area residents, the release said.
Both hospitals have expanded cardiovascular services in recent years, the release said, allowing for a continuum of care and additional resources throughout the Baylor Scott & White system.
This year’s study included 951 U.S. hospitals with cardiovascular service lines. Compared with similar cardiovascular hospitals, this year’s winning hospitals had better results on indicators intended to measure clinical outcomes, operational efficiency, financial performance and patient experience. Based on the methodology used by IBM Watson Health, the study concludes that if all U.S. hospitals’ cardiovascular service lines performed at the level of these study winners, about 6,400 additional lives and roughly $1.4 billion could be saved, the release said. An additional 5,000 bypass and angioplasty procedures could be performed complication-free.
The annual report highlights the top-performing cardiovascular hospitals in the U.S. based on a balanced scorecard of publicly available clinical, operational and patient satisfaction metrics and data.
The annual Fortune/IBM 50 Top Cardiovascular Hospitals study spotlights leading short-term, acute care, non-federal U.S. hospitals that treat a broad spectrum of cardiology patients. The study is designed to identify impartial, actionable and attainable benchmarks for hospital and clinical leaders as they work to raise their own organizations’ standards of performance in cardiac care.
For more information, visit https://www.ibm.com/products/50-top-cardiovascular-hospitals.