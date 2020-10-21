The city’s Temple Medical and Educational District — or TMED — is pushing farther south and jumping across Loop 363.
The next part of the district is beginning to take shape on a 73-acre tract south of Blackland Road and between South Fifth Street and the Georgetown Railroad tracks.
This barren parcel will one day become a subdivision called Landings at Friars Creek.
“The concept includes single-family homes,” Planning Director Brian Chandler said of the neighborhood being developed by Blackland Ventures. “It includes townhomes around an extended First Street and the alleys behind those townhomes that meet TMED standards.”
The City Council recently gave its first OK to rezone that piece of land. Currently, it is an agricultural district. Once the Council gives a second thumbs up on the rezoning, the 73 acres will be in TMED — a zone with a wide range of uses, but with strict development standards, such as exterior building materials and landscaping.
TMED South is located south of Loop 363 and east of Fifth Street. It is an extension of the existing TMED area around Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Temple, the Olin E Teague Veterans’ Medical Center and Temple College. It is designed to focus on mixed-use development while highlighting the nearby medical and educational industries.
The development will include an extension of First Street, which currently ends just south of the loop.
Chandler said First Street will eventually form a major intersection at Blackland Road. It will include turn lanes, medians and wide sidewalks, he explained.
Council member Susan Long — who represents this area as part of District 3 — asked if an extended First Street would connect to Waters Dairy Road in the future.
“This development would include an extension of south First Street through the portion of the development, but it would not get to Waters Dairy,” City Manager Brynn Myers said.
Chandler added that extension would occur once land farther south of the 73-acre tract is developed.
One nearby landowner, Eric Bell, opposed the rezoning. He said he simply needs more information before forming a more solid opinion.
“(I have) questions revolving around over-burdening the traffic area, and what exactly is being considered for this land,” Bell said in a statement to the city of Temple.
Council member Wendell Williams was enthusiastic about the future of South Temple.
“It’s exciting to see the TMED South concept coming forth,” he said.
Mayor Tim Davis agreed.
“Crossing the loop is a big step,” the mayor said.