MORGAN’S POINT RESORT — For the first time in 16 years, the city of Morgan’s Point Resort will issue more than $2 million in certificates of obligation debt.
The debt, which will be used to pay for a large water project by the city, was approved unanimously Tuesday during the City Council’s regular meeting. This debt of $2,075,000 is set to be paid by the city through a combination of taxes and revenue from city services.
City officials said this was the first time since 2005 that the city had issued debt, needing to hire the services of law firm Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe to work as a bond counsel and advisor to the city.
Mayor pro tem Donna Hartman spent time during the meeting clarifying some issues she had with how the bond was worded, wanting to get it right.
“This is a huge groundwater project we are doing, over $2 million,” Hartman said to residents at the meeting. “We want to get it right. We want to do it, and we need it desperately but we want to get everything right for y’all.”
The Council originally did have some questions about one section of the ordinance regarding financing the certificates, but it was later clarified by the law firm.
City Manager Dalton Rice said the main project of the certificates of obligation is the design and construction of a 250,000-gallon water storage tank. He said the Council approved the start of design last month during their normal meeting.
The storage tank will add more capacity to the city’s already existing 150,000-gallon storage tank and its two elevated storage tanks.
The new debt will hopefully not affect the city’s tax rate, Rice said, though the city is currently in the budgeting process and nothing is finalized yet.
Rice said the addition of the new tank will aid during times of water shortages, helping to keep the water towers filled and delay the need for water conservation.
“Every summer, we always go into water conservation pretty quick,” Rice said. “So this will set us up for success for next year for the water conservation.”
The purchase of a generator to power the pump for the storage tanks is another element of the debt. Rice said the city hopes the generator will keep clean water flowing to residents in the case of another winter storm.
Rice said the city is currently at its long-term contract with the city of Temple for its water, but might look at adding other emergency sources of water, including wells, in the future.