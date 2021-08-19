The city of Cameron will receive $125,000 in state grant funding to use for the planning of a Little River flood mitigation project.
The Flood Infrastructure Fund grant was announced Thursday by the Austin-based Texas Water Development Board.
Cameron received the funding to make water infrastructure improvements, the board said in a news release.
The city’s intake pump station, located on a Little River oxbow, faces being cut off from the river flow because of significant recent erosion.
The financial assistance approved by the water development board Thursday will enable Cameron to design plans to replace the channel dam, raw water intake, and pump station with a new facility upstream of the oxbow.
“The project will secure the city’s drinking water supply and make the facility resilient to future storms and flooding, even if the storms change the course of the Little River,” the board said in a news release.
The approved project is eligible for FIF funding under category 2 of the 2020 Flood Intended Use Plan. This category was designated for planning, acquisition, design, and construction activities to implement flood mitigation projects, according to the water development board.
The Flood Infrastructure Fund — which provides for drainage, flood mitigation, and flood control projects — was passed by the 86th Texas Legislature and approved by voters through a constitutional amendment in 2019.
TWDB, a state agency, assists with regional water and flood planning through financial assistance and prepares state water and flood plans.
The board previously aided Cameron in 2016 with more than $24 million to finance water and wastewater improvements through loans and loan forgiveness.