Good news for dirty cars: Today’s Car Wash is expanding to Temple and by the end of the year two locations plan to be operational.
“We’re going to break ground at Temple Mall just any day, and the other location will be on West Adams,” said Tyler Furney, owner of the Central Texas chain.
The two Temple locations will give Furney’s company seven locations in Bell County.
“We started on Fort Hood Street in Killeen in 2008 and have been growing ever since,” he said. “We now have three locations in Killeen, one in Harker Heights, one in Belton and we will soon have two in Temple.”
The Temple Mall location will be in the parking lot in front of the former JC Penney store facing South 31st Street.
“It will be right by the main 31st Street entrance and will extend along the street toward Dairy Queen,” Furney said. “It’s a great piece of property and it will help drive some traffic to the mall. Hopefully, we can give it some new life.”
The West Temple location will be near Fuzzy’s Taco on West Adams.
“It will be very near the new Dunkin’ Donuts that’s going up out there,” he said.
Furney grew up in the New Braunfels area and served in the Army at Fort Hood. After completing his military commitment, he decided to stay in the area and start Today’s Car Wash.
Furney and his family now reside in the Temple area.
“Today’s Car Wash has a strong name and a strong brand,” he said. “We will be a good addition to the Temple community.”