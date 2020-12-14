The East Bell Water Supply Corp. issued a boil water notice Monday after an outage on State Highway 53 near FM 3117.
Customers affected by the notice live on Highway 53 west of FM 3117, including Little Flock Road, Bob White Road, Friendship Lane, Dairy Road, Lavendusky Drive and the Elm Creek subdivision (Limewood Lane, Lemonwood Lane, Little Elm Loop and Osage Lane).
To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and ice making should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil for two minutes before consumption.
In lieu of boiling, individuals may purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source for drinking water or human consumption purposes.
When it is no longer necessary to boil the water, water system officials will issue a rescind notice.
Customers with questions may contact Randy Frei, Allen Frei or Cheryl Walden at 254-985-2611.
To reach the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality, call 512-239-4691.