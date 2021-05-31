The Elm Creek Water Supply Corp. issued a boil water notice Monday after a contractor hit a main line.
Customers affected by the boil notice live in Dove Road (south of Siler), Stampede Road, FM 2601 from Moody Leon to Brewster Creek roads, Brewster Creek Road, Munz Road, Buckhorn Cemetery Road, Buckhorn Lane, Meador Grove Road and Moody Leon Road.
To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and ice making should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil for two minutes.
In lieu of boiling, individuals may purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source.
When it is no longer necessary to boil the water, the public water system officials will issue a rescind notice.
Customers with questions may contact Elm Creek Water Supply Corp. office at 254-853-3838 or in person at 603 Ave. E, Moody.