Temple officials will take advantage of spring break this week as it hosts a mass hire event for more than 100 positions across the city.
The city-sponsored event will take place on Tuesday and aims to hire needed employees for both full-time and seasonal positions around the city. Many of the part-time seasonal positions are catered to local high school students who will be on break this summer.
Officials said this is the first time in the past few years that they have been able to hold the event due to COVID-19.
Richard Fibish, recreation division director for the city, said he encouraged anyone who is interested to come out to the event.
“Working with Temple Parks and Recreation isn’t just any job; it’s an opportunity to learn new skills and make a difference in your community,” Fibish said. “If you’re looking for a summer job where you can have fun and make an impact, look no further. Join our team and never dread Mondays again.”
The event will take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday at the Frank W. Mayborn Civic & Convention Center, 3303 N. Third St.
City officials have asked that those planning to attend the event bring along and ID as well as a second form of identification. Applicants will need to be at least 16 years old.
Part-time positions currently being sought by the city include 82 lifeguards, 10 assistant pool managers, 10 pool cashiers, 10 food and beverage attendants and 45 recreation leaders for camps and afterschool programs.
Other part-time positions include 20 convention center staff members, three athletics recreation leaders, 10 Sammons Community Center recreation leaders and 10 Summit Recreation Center leaders.
Officials also said the city is looking for four full-time positions at the event, which include recreation specialists for the Summit Recreation Center, Sammons Community Center and Wilson Park Recreation Center as well as a cook for the convention center.
Allison O’Connor, spokeswoman for the city, said Temple makes sure to schedule this event at a time when students from the local high schools as well as the local colleges can come out and find a job for the summer.
“We typically hold this event around spring break to give dedicated high school students the opportunity to apply and interview without detracting from their school time,” O’Connor said. “We recognize the importance of a great education and want to be as supportive of our students, local school districts, and colleges as possible. We’re also lucky that most colleges in the area take the same break, so we could interview some previous season returnees as well as college students who are being proactive for their summer employment opportunities.”