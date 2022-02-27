Temple Parks and Recreation is currently accepting vendor applications for its upcoming Pawz on the Plaza event from noon to 4 p.m. March 19 at Santa Fe Plaza in downtown Temple.
Cost is $40 for registration for pet-related commercial vendors; $75 for non-pet-related commercial vendors; $25 for nonprofits; rescue groups and veterinarians are free.
The deadline to apply is March 11. Visit https://bit.ly/3pg2mxo to find an application.
Those interested in becoming an event sponsor can contact Chelsea Butler via text or phone call to 254-493-6337 for more information.