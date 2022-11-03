Designs for an improved downtown Temple are now underway after the City Council approved three agreements Thursday.
The agreements, which were approved by the Council 4-0, included improvements to the Santa Fe Linear Trail and the Martin Luther King Jr. Festival Grounds. The other major element of the agreements was design and property acquisition services for a new Bell County Annex downtown.
In September 2021, Bell County and Temple came to an agreement that included the city providing a new space for the annex as well as $6 million in construction funding.
When the agreement was approved, Bell County Judge David Blackburn said moving the annex made sense for both the county and the city.
“Circumstances and offices have changed over the years, and the current annex space allocations and utilization isn’t as effective or efficient as it could be,” Blackburn said. “In discussions with the city about their redevelopment plans for the area around the Hawn (Hotel), there was a consensus that we might be able to better serve both the Hawn redevelopment project and our needs if we were to relocate the annex.”
The first item approved by the Council on Thursday was to hire Stateside Right of Way Services LLC to help secure needed land for the proposed annex.
While city officials currently have no set location for the new annex, the agreement with Stateside will help once a location is chosen.
The agreement, which sets aside an estimated $96,000 for the services, predicts 12 pieces of land will be needed by the city. Officials said this land acquisition is not expected to require the displacement of any residents.
Another agreement approved by the Council was to hire Kasberg, Patrick & Associates, a local engineering firm, to produce conceptual designs for central downtown.
These designs, estimated at $100,000, would include portions of the Santa Fe Trail and the new annex.
The proposed designs would include downtown pedestrian access, water and wastewater analysis, building layouts for the annex and renderings of the downtown area.
Designs are estimated to take seven months to be completed.
Kiara Nowlin, spokeswoman for the city, said that once the new annex is built the city has plans to redevelop the current annex site.
“There is a conceptual design of a potential future use of the current annex location located in the City Center design plans; however, the future use has not been determined at this time,” Nowlin said.
The final agreement approved by the Council was to hire KPA for the design of the Santa Fe Trail and its connection to the Martin Luther King Jr. Festival Grounds.
Design of the project will include pedestrian access, lighting, building design, parking enhancements, water and wastewater connections and analysis and façade improvements.
Officials estimate design of this project will cost about $350,000 and take about eight months to complete.