Whatever Confederate Park’s new name may be, two things are certain: It will be inclusive and it will not be named after a person.
Belton’s parks board will follow those guidelines — set by the City Council last week — as it considers a list of names for the park along Nolan Creek and near Interstate 35.
Each person on the five-member parks board — composed of four men and one woman, all white — will appoint two Belton residents to a committee that will generate possible names for Confederate Park. Council members emphasized the 10-person committee must be diverse. The group met Monday to discuss the committee.
“City Council was clear that they want representation from across the whole community,” Parks and Recreation Director Matt Bates said. “We are confident the committee we will assemble will meet this important objective.”
The board has until Friday to name their appointees, city spokesman Paul Romer said.
“I think if we come together as a community, using an existing group that’s already out there in charge of the parks and don’t supersede them, I think the process will run its course,” Councilman John Holmes said at a recent meeting.
The parks board will sift through the park renaming committee’s list of names and send five that the City Council will then narrow down to Confederate Park’s new name.
“We recognize that there are many people who care passionately for Belton but may no longer reside in city limits,” Bates said. “We welcome them to submit ideas to ParksandRec@beltontexas.gov and they will be considered as part of the naming process.”
After listening to 19 people voice their opinions on the park, the Belton Council agreed last week to begin renaming Confederate Park — which the Ex-Confederates Association started by giving the county seat a small parcel of land on May 2, 1892.
Next week, the Council is expected to formalize their decision and the process to find a new moniker, Romer said. The park could be renamed before September, according to a proposed timeline developed by the Parks and Recreation Department.
“If we change the name … I think it’s important to, in my opinion at the moment, to have a name that is inclusive to everybody, and not something anybody can interpret as divisive,” Councilman Guy O’Banion said. “I think that’s very important.”
City staff have suggested 10 names for the park. They include Freedom, Fellowship, Peace, Unity, Pecan, Central, City, Nolan, Veterans and Patriot.
Councilman David K. Leigh said the park’s new name needs to be one that rallies the community together.
“The last thing I need to say … is whatever name we choose should be like Christ on the cross: It’s something everybody can identify with,” he said.