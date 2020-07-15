Although Democrat Donna Imam has booked her ticket to the Nov. 3 election against nine-term Republican U.S. Rep. John Carter, it remains to be seen if she can make the race for Texas’ 31st Congressional District as competitive as it was in 2018.
Imam, a computer engineer, bested Dr. Christine Eady Mann in Tuesday’s runoff election. Imam got 56.6 percent of the vote to Mann’s 43.4 percent, according to unofficial returns.
“When this campaign began, no one imagined that somebody who gets up in the morning, an engineer that goes to work with absolutely no political background would be here today,” Imam said during an online address to her supporters late Tuesday. “But we’re today not because of me or because people came out and voted for Donna Imam. We’re here today because people came and they had something to say — they wanted people to hear their voices.”
Imam was the second-place finisher in the March 3 primary. Mann, a Cedar Park physician, came out on top of a field of five Democrats.
“While tonight may not have yielded the results we had hoped for, I have to give my respect and thanks to the grassroots movement we built in this district over the course of these three and a half years,” Mann said in a statement posted to social media. “Congratulations to Donna Imam and best wishes as she takes on John Carter in November.”
National Republicans have turned their sights onto District 31 to keep the seat red.
“Leave it to Texas Democrats to nominate a candidate as far from the mainstream as Donna Imam,” said Tom Emmer, the chairman of the National Republican Congressional Committee, a group tasked with boosting the number of GOP members in the U.S. House.
“Imam’s support for loony socialist dream items like ‘Medicare for All’ and ‘Welfare for All’ makes her unelectable in November,” Emmer said, dinging Imam’s backing of a single-payer health care system that would eliminate private insurance. “I look forward to Judge Carter winning reelection and our continued work together in Congress.”
Carter — who has amassed a warchest of $839,118 and has raised more than $1.3 million — knows what’s at stake in this year’s election.
“From getting our economy back on track after COVID, to taking care of the brave soldiers and veterans who defend our freedoms, to keeping our communities safe, I will continue fighting for Bell and Williamson counties in Congress,” the congressman said. “While we’ve accomplished many victories for Texas’ 31st District, there’s still more work to be done and I look forward to earning the vote of my neighbors on November third.”
Imam has brought in $433,470 — which includes $233,470 in contributions and loaning her campaign $200,000 — and has $161,008 in cash on hand, according to campaign finance reports from June 24.
Carter is seeking his 10th term. The Round Rock Republican won his current term by 3 points. He beat Air Force veteran MJ Hegar, now Democratic nominee for U.S. Senate, 51.5 percent to 48.5 percent.
Imam is a political newcomer — a fact that was clear when the Telegram asked the 44-year-old her age 15 times during an interview. She eventually disclosed her age after saying age could be used to discriminate against her and that voters should focus on her work experience.
Imam has had an 18-year career in technology. Carter, 78, served as the judge of the Williamson County-based 277th District Court for more than 20 years.