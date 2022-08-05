Temple ISD welcomed one of its largest groups of new teachers to the district on Friday during a pinning ceremony at the Temple College Pavilion.
“I really think that has a lot to do with our culture and how we shepherd our staff,” Temple ISD Superintendent Bobby Ott told the Telegram. “I think the thing I’m most proud to report right now is that, as of today, we only have one teaching vacancy to fill. That’s incredible for a district of our size.”
These newcomers, several noted, filled between 150 and 160 Temple ISD teaching vacancies.
“I think the word has gotten out that we really take care of our teachers,” Ott said. “We have some that are first-year teachers, some that moved up from being a teacher’s aide to being a teacher, and some that have come from other districts. They’ve all commented how it just feels like such a family here, and that’s what we’re all about.”
Although these newcomers have already collaborated in small groups, the fourth-year superintendent emphasized how Friday was one of their first opportunities to come together as a Temple ISD community.
“They’re all sitting with their own campuses and I think the opportunity to talk to them as a district, induct them, and give them a feel for everything is exciting,” Ott said. “This is like the first family picnic for them.”
Staci Lightfoot, who will begin her 25th year in education as a special education teacher at Bonham Middle School, was among the many that likened Temple ISD to a family.
“I can honestly say that the superintendent has totally set the tone,” she said. “I met him when I was a sub for a couple of months but I didn’t know he was the superintendent. He just came in to hang out and we had a normal conversation. So it already feels like a family.”
Jasmin Banks, who will begin her fourth year in education as a fourth-grade English teacher at Cater Elementary, agreed.
“I’m coming from a different district and Temple ISD has been very welcoming and loving,” she said. “It really does feel like a family. They’re in constant contact with us to make sure we have everything that we need for the upcoming school year, or if there’s anything else that we need help with.”
With the first day of school on Tuesday, Aug. 24, just weeks away, Ott stressed how he is eager for campuses to return to pre-pandemic levels of normalcy.
“We haven’t had a normal year in the last two years (because of COVID-19) so that’s what I’m most hopeful for,” he said. “There was a lot of delusionment and a lot of things said about public education last year that caused a lot of friends to leave the profession. So I’m glad to see so many people coming back. There are a lot of important jobs out there but I can’t think of too many more important than investing in the future — which is our kids.”