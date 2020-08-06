The Salado Board of Aldermen on Thursday approved a concept plan and agreement for an 86.7-acre mixed-use development that will bring in 175 new homes.
Alderman Amber Preston Dankert said it is important for residents to understand there is no way to prevent this kind of growth in Salado.
“There’s some retail and there’s higher-end housing that we’re looking at,” she said. “It’s important for our residents to understand that there’s no way to prevent growth like this in our village, and so we have to manage it properly … and from what I’ve seen so far, it looks like it’s appropriately managed.”
Village Administrator Don Ferguson said the single-phase “Eagle Heights Project” will include about 49 acres of residential development and 17 acres for commercial sites — land that will be voluntarily annexed into Salado.
“In order for them to get wastewater service, they have to annex in,” Ferguson said. “(Quadruple Bogey Development) are anticipating that it will take a couple of years to do the development, but they’re interested in getting going as soon as possible.”
About 11,265 feet of wastewater collection lines, which are to be owned and operated by Salado, will be constructed during the development, according to the developer agreement.
The development agreement cited how this master-planned community — situated southwest of the intersection of West Village Road and Williams Road — can provide new job opportunities for residents.
“The development of the Eagle Heights Projects as a master-planned mixed-use community will benefit the village by providing new employers and an expanded job market for the residents of the village and its extraterritorial jurisdiction,” according to the agreement.
However, Ferguson noted how they are still in the process of developing the commercial plans.
“There’s nothing to say at this stage of the game about who’s going to be there and who’s not,” he said.
The average lot size will be just under a third of an acre, and the project will include 4.9 acres of private park land — some of which would be developed for recreational amenities. Ferguson said he is excited for the applicant to join as participants in Salado’s continued growth.
“I think this developer is a high-quality developer, who has a good reputation in this area … So we think it’s a good program that they brought to the table and we’ll see where it goes. We’re kind of excited to see it happen,” Ferguson said.
Jared Bryan with Quadruple Bogey Development shared that excitement during Thursday evening’s meeting.
“We look forward to being good partners with the village of Salado,” Bryan said. “We spent a lot of time working on this plan … I think we’ve come up with something that is very good for the village, and something we’re ready to move forward with building.