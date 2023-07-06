A new structure could soon overlook South Temple after City Council members approved the first reading of an amendment to its zoning ordinance Thursday.
The amendment, approved unanimously by the Council, will allow for a new four-story extended stay hotel building on the Temple Mall property. Officials said the amendment to the zoning ordinance would allow for structures to be built up to four stories tall instead of the allowed three stories.
Developers plan for the structure to be built on the northern side of the property, bordering HK Dodgen Loop and 31st Street.
City Councilwoman Susan Long said she hopes that the new hotel will help beautify the mall property, which she sees as having been neglected in recent years.
“The present maintenance at the mall is abysmal, so this is a wonderful step upward we hope,” Long said.
Officials said the agreement will only affect the 1.99-acre property being purchased by the hotel chain. That sale only affects a portion of the mall property.
The proposed hotel, according to officials, will include a 51,540 square-foot structure that contains 116 rooms for guests. Parking surrounding the building will include an additional 116 parking spaces for guests as well.
Officials said development of the property would relocate the mall’s ring road that circles the entire tract, moving it south of the new structure to avoid the hotel.
Brian Chandler, director of planning and development, said that the city building standard being amended is one that was recently put in place in 2020 by the Council. At that time, the standard was put in place to require specific development requirements on the property going forward, which include landscaping, parking, sidewalks and lighting.
Plans show the structure as a combination of stucco, brick and metal trim to be used for the exterior of the hotel.
The improvements proposed for the structure include improved landscaping facing the surrounding streets and a sidewalk connecting the new structure and the mall.
“Looking at the landscaping, 15% (of the property) is required for any new development on the mall property,” Chandler said. “This certainly applies to this property, but the (developers) are actually providing 31%.”
Chandler said that the proposed development of this part of the mall property fits in with what the city has envisioned for the area in its Temple Medical and Education District neighborhood plan. He pointed out that the location of the hotel was almost exactly where the city had envisioned one in its plan.
The remainder of the plan envisions the land that the mall sits on redeveloped into a mixed-use development of offices, residential spaces and commercial spaces.