The Temple City Council will revisit multiple items from its last meeting this week after concerns about Texas open meetings law violations.
City Hall doors were inadvertently locked at 6:30 p.m. during the July 21 meeting, an hour and a half into the more than 3-hour meeting. Locked doors kept latecomers to the meeting stuck outside, the Telegram reported.
City spokeswoman Kiara Nowlin said the meeting was considered open under Texas law.
“However, out of an abundance of transparency to the public, necessary items will be brought forward again for public participation and voting on an upcoming Council agenda,” Nowlin said.
Only items heard before the doors locked, such as a vote on the city’s fiscal year 2023 budget, will not be repeated.
Many of the items brought back before the Council were consent agenda items. Three items that had been heard for their first reading at the July 21 meeting will come before the Council again, only this time for their second reading.
The Texas Open Meetings Act was adopted in 1967 and has been revised since then, with the goal of making governmental decision making accessible to the public. The act requires all governmental bodies to be open to the public, except for closed or executive sessions in which officials usually discuss pending legal issues with counsel. Provisions of the act are mandatory.
“Every regular, special, or called meeting of a governmental body shall be open to the public, except as provided by this chapter,” the attorney general’s handbook said.
Officials said employees at City Hall usually lock the doors manually when public meetings are over, but that did not happen last month. Instead, an automatic security system at the building locked the doors at 6:30 p.m.
“It is probably because we are not used to meeting until 8:30 p.m. so we probably have a security (measure),” City manager Brynn Myers said after the meeting. “There is a card that you lock and unlock the doors with and we probably have a safety feature where if someone doesn’t lock it by a certain time, (it locks).”
Nowlin said that, moving forward, city staff would confirm that this automatic system was turned off, and the building will be locked manually if a meeting is expected to go long.
The City Council’s next meeting is set for 5 p.m. Thursday at City Hall, 2 N. Main St.