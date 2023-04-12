Baylor Scott & White’s low-cost RV park that serves patients and families on the Temple medical center campus will close at the end of April, officials announced.
The RV park — located on the southwest corner of the medical campus at 2401 S. 31st St. — allowed patients and family members to stay near the hospital for as low as $25 a night.
Deke Jones, a Baylor Scott & White spokesman, said the system to guests in early February that the RV park would close in 90 days.
“We are actively evaluating its future and working directly with patients to share information about other RV parks and lodging facilities near our campus,” he said.
The RV park — just south of the hospital emergency entrance — allowed patients and their families to stay near the hospital for extended medical care. The park has space for more than 35 vehicles with full-service water, sewer and electric hookups. The park also has laundry facilities, showers and restrooms as well as a lounge area and two covered spots, according to the Baylor Scott & White.
The RV park also had a free shuttle service to take patients to three facilities, including Baylor Scott & White McLane Children’s Medical Center and Baylor Scott & White Clinic – Santa Fe.
Nancy Fink, 86, said the RV park was a “a lifesaver” as she dealt with her husband’s medical issues and later her own.
Fink said she moved into the RV park in July 2017 when her husband was placed in long-term care at the William R. Courtney Texas State Veterans Home in Temple. After her husband passed away in January 2020, she finally took the time to care for herself.
“I neglected myself when I was caring for him,” she said.
Fink has had multiple health issues treated — shoulder joint pain surgery, heart issues and degenerative eye disease — while staying at the RV park.
“It was an ideal situation,” she said, adding that the campus shuttle took her to doctor appointments.
The RV park charged $450 a month for advance payment — a cheaper alternative to staying in a hotel or renting an apartment, Fink said.
Fink has been living in a 24-foot trailer she purchased after her husband’s death.
With the RV park’s coming closure, Fink said she will join her son, who recently moved to Austin, and enter a long-term care facility there.
“It’s upsetting because you can’t find out what they’re doing,” she said, referring to Baylor Scott & White. “No one said why it is closing. It’s perplexing because they just replaced water lines (at the RV park) last year.”
She said elderly patients from across Texas would stay at the RV park while they had medical treatment.
“They would stay here because it’s very convenient,” she said.
A sign posted at the RV park said the facility will close April 30.
“At this time, we are not accepting any new guests,” the sign said. “Please make arrangments (sic) and accomidations (sic) to relocate by April 30, 2023.”
Jones said Baylor Scott & White is examining its core needs at the Temple facility.
“We continuously evaluate offerings outside of our core business to best meet the evolving needs of the communities we serve,” Jones said in an email. “With 5 RV parks and more than 15 hotels located within a 10-mile radius, we are actively evaluating the future of the RV park on our campus and working directly with patients to share information about other RV parks and lodging facilities nearby.”