State Rep. Hugh Shine, R-Temple, weighed in Tuesday on the Texas House Democrats who fled the state for Washington, D.C., Monday.
The Texas House of Representatives attempted to convene Tuesday morning to begin the legislative process on day 6 of the first special session called by Governor Gregg Abbott.
“Unfortunately, we were unable to perform our duty as legislators beginning today due to a lack of quorum caused by 51 (plus) Democrat colleagues leaving Texas for Washington, D.C., yesterday,” Shine said in a statement. “Rules of the Texas House require 100 members to be present to conduct business.”
Texas Democrats actions “represent a dereliction of duty that they were elected to fulfill,” Shine said.
Speaker Dade Phelan, R-Beaumont, enacted a “call of the house” to secure the return of absent members by arrest warrant if necessary. The call will remain in effect until all action on the governor’s proclamation calling a special session is complete.
“I urge my absentee colleagues to return to the Texas Capitol so we may pass important legislation,” Shine said. “We have a duty to be present and a responsibility to perform for our constituents.”
The lack of quorum means that important issues such as property tax relief that Shine has authored in the House, funding to support law enforcement in high-crime areas, funding for children in foster care, and the 13th check for retired teachers will not be able to be addressed, a news release said.
House committees are at a standstill unable to further address these issues, and legislation from the Texas Senate cannot be heard in the Texas House.
“I will continue to be present and ready for duty on the house floor every day, prepared to serve my constituents in House District 55, as I was elected to do,” Shine said. “Speaker Phelan has requested that the body return to the chamber at 11 a.m. Wednesday morning and I will be at my desk and ready to work just as I was today.”