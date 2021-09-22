Southern Aluminum Finishing Co., an Atlanta-based metal distribution, finishing and fabrication company, opened the doors to its new Temple facility Wednesday.
“We are absolutely thrilled that we are planting our flag in Temple, Texas,” Penn McClatchey, chief executive officer of the company, said. “It has been a long time coming, we would have done it a couple of years ago but the pandemic kind of slowed our plans down a little bit. We kept talking about it and we just decided to forge ahead.”
The company’s new 60,000-square foot facility, located at 10986 NW HK Dodgen Loop, will serve commercial construction needs around Texas and nearby gulf states. The company cited Temple’s location in the heart of the Texas Triangle as a competitive advantage as growth continues statewide.
While the company has previously worked with Texas companies, the new location will allow it to expand operations and cut down on delivery time. The company’s other facilities are in Georgia, Tennessee, Indiana and California.
John McClatchey, vice president of sales and marketing for the company, said Temple’s access to Interstate 35 was a major point in their move.
“We’ve already started shipping to our Texas customers a month ago … from this facility,” John McClatchey said. “So it just makes sense.”
The family-owned company started moving into the building in July, only recently getting power to its hardware and gaining the ability to start production.
Penn McClatchey said the current facility has room for future expansion as it gains more clients in the area. He said the facility currently has five employees with the aim to be up to about 20 in the next year to 18 months.
SAF mainly sees half of its revenue generated from its custom fabrication and the other half from it distribution of various products, Penn McClatchey said.
The CEO said the facility currently has only about one third of its shelves stocked with metals, partially due to recent supply chain issues.
During the grand opening Wednesday, Temple Mayor Tim Davis thanked the company for their choice that he thinks will help the city grow.
“We are very intentional in creating opportunities for companies just like SAF, because we know in turn that creates opportunities for our citizens,” Davis said. “In my estimation we build a community one new employer at a time, one new good job at a time, one new road at a time and one more length of pipe at a time. It is all about incremental work.”
In addition to Davis, representatives from the Temple Economic Development Corporation, Bell County and U.S. Rep. John Carter, R-Round Rock, welcomed the company to both Texas and the area.