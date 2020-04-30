BELTON — If there was a good day for roofing a house, Thursday was just about perfect.
The sun was shining and the temperature started off chilly as four roofers from Texas HomePro started removing the roof at 129 Bremond in Belton.
By noon, a crew of four was almost through placing the sheathing and had started with the adhesive shield that keeps the water out.
Josh Beal, vice president of Texas HomePro, was watching from below.
“We typically can complete a roof in a day,” Beal said.
The roofers were working on a project sponsored by Guardian Overwatch, Combat Veterans Motorcycle Club and a Belton VFW.
The project was for a local veteran and his wife.
Jack Hoxsey, a Vietnam veteran on hospice, had a failing roof. His family reached out to Guardian Overwatch on its Facebook page because a grandson had received assistance from the group a few years back.
Mellisa Brown, chief operating officer for Guardian Overwatch-Veterans Helping Veterans With Real Needs, was on site as Belton roof was replaced.
Guardian Overwatch will step in and help veterans who find themselves in an emergency situation without the funds to solve the problem, Brown said.
Texas HomePro has a history of helping veterans as best they can, Beal said.
“This will be the first time we’ve done something on this scale,” he said. “We hope to do this more often.”
There was rotten wood in places that have to be removed from the house.
The roof in bedroom where Hoxsey was staying leaked and a large barrel caught the water when rain came through the ceiling.
Hoxsey died Sunday. He and his wife, Mary, were told the roof was going to be replaced on Saturday. Hoxsey was buried Thursday in the Concho County town of Paint Rock on Thursday.
Based on the condition of the roof, if it hadn’t been replaced quickly, the roof and ceiling would have collapsed into the house, which likely would have resulted in the house being condemned, Brown said.
“Once we let them know the roof would be replaced this week his widow was so relieved,” she said.
Brown said the local Guardian Overwatch helped with a project in Michigan recently.
A veteran with a family of six children had his furnace go out during the winter.
Joe Lipp with Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association made the contacts to get the material donated, Brown said.
Lowes discounted the roofing supplies by almost a third and delivered it to the house at no cost.
Texas HomePro earlier had placed tarps on the roof where there were known leaks.
“Just when we think nobody cares about anybody other than themselves, we find out the community will rally together to help someone in need,” Brown said.
Lipp, motorcycle association chapter 23-10 commander, said their motto is vets helping vets.
“We do whatever we can,” he said.
The motorcycle group holds monthly luncheons at the William Courtney Texas State Veterans Home on the Temple VA campus.
Along with the Texas Sentinels Foundation, the Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association helped build and renovate a house in Morgan’s Point Resort for a disabled veteran.
“We raised $5,000 for a home renovation in Dallas,” Lipp said.
The organization promotes camaraderie with its motorcycle rides, but in the end, vets helping vets is the true purpose, he said.