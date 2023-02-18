A Temple hair salon that caters to both sexes focuses on more than just hairstyles — owners Julia and Jacob Rodriguez also produce a line of men’s beard, skin and hair-care products.
They opened Dapper & Dashin’ Salon & Shop four years ago.
“I moved to Temple when I was in the fifth grade and I graduated from Temple High in 2006,” Jacob Rodriguez said. “I went to cosmetology school in Killeen and started working as a licensed hair stylist in 2007. I worked at Alicia’s Salon until we opened here.”
Dapper & Dashin’ quickly built a following and was doing quite well, then that pandemic thing hit in March 2020.
“I had seven employees before COVID, and when we came back to work, I only had three,” he said. “We had distancing requirements — we could only use every other chair for a while. It was tough, but God got us through. By the end of 2020 we had made up our losses.”
Today, Dapper & Dashin’ employs 12 people, including three front-desk coordinators. The business is open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays.
“We’re averaging about 800 customers a month and that number is growing,” Rodriguez said. “About 65% of our clients are repeat customers.”
The business is not in a highly visible location, and that worried Jacob in the early days. The salon is in an office park at 3010 Scott Boulevard about a block west of 57th Street.
“I wasn’t crazy about this location at first — it’s kind of tucked away,” he said. “But we are very active on social media, and people have found us.”
Yes they have, and business is going so well the Rodriguez’s plan on expanding in January.
“We’re going to remodel the shop and expand from eight hair stations to 16,” he said. “That will require 16 stylists. Our stylists average about 70 clients per month, so we will be able to accommodate right around 1,100 customers every month.”
In addition to haircuts, hair styles and beard grooming, the shop also sells more than 200 products, including the Dapper & Dashin’ men’s care line.
“We have four products right now,” Rodriguez said. “My wife is actually the chemist, and she makes the products in our Temple home. We sell them here and at First Street Roasters in downtown Temple.”
Rodriguez said the products are infused with natural essential oils and have a light rosemary fragrance.
“Our products aren’t strong or overbearing,” he said. “They are very natural. We make Beard Oil, Beard Wash, Beard Butter and Skin & Hair Tonic.”
Beard Oil is made with mustard seed, rosemary and castor oils, and the product is designed to strengthen and condition hair to promote growth and shine.
Beard Wash is a pure Castile soap that includes peppermint and lavender. It packs a powerful, yet gentle, punch.
Rodriguez said Beard Butter is a combination of seven different oils combined with mango and shea butters to create a deep moisturizing butter that customers love.
Skin & Hair Tonic is pure rosemary water and alcohol-free witch hazel that provides antibacterial qualities. Aloe adds moisture, and vitamin E and frankincense fight the signs of aging, Rodriguez said.
Several of the products are among the salon’s top-selling products.
Other than 200 different hair, skin, body and beard products, Dapper & Dashin’ also sells a line of branded merchandise such as several styles of T-shirts and caps, wine that is produced by Kissing Tree Vineyards in Bruceville-Eddy, and even a custom whiskey flask.