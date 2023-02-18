Dapper and Dashin'

Jacob Rodriquez, owner of Dapper & Dashin’ Salon and Shop, applies Beard Butter to customer Michael Lewis at the Temple salon. Rodriquez and his wife, Julia, have created a line of men’s care products, including Beard Oil, Beard Wash, Beard Butter and Skin & Hair Tonic. Dapper & Dashin’ is located at 3010 Scott Blvd, Suite 102.

 David Stone/Special to the Telegram

