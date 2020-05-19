KILLEEN — Bell County Precinct 4, Place 1 Justice of the Peace Daryl Peters resigned to take care of his health, his resignation letter said Monday.
Beginning in January, Peters was out of the office and unable to complete his duties, Bell County David Blackburn told the Telegram.
Until Peters returned, Justice of the Peace Precinct 4, Place 2, Bill Cooke assumed Peters’ duties.
The first reason given by County Attorney Jim Nichols for Peters’ resignation was concern about his health. However, he admitted in response to Telegram questions that “things happened that could have muddied the water out there.”
The issue was resolved without legal action when Peters resigned. Nichols didn’t explain what the legal issue might have been.
The Telegram emailed the Killeen Police Department on Tuesday to seek answers from Police Chief Charles Kimble about any possible case against Peters.
Kimble was scheduled to be in meetings all day, department spokeswoman Ofelia Miramontez told the Telegram. “However, he did advise that the case is pending with the County Attorney’s Office, and it would be unfair to speak about the case,” she said.
The Telegram informed Miramontez the case wasn’t pending anymore but was resolved Monday by Peters’ resignation.
Peters didn’t return repeated Telegram calls either Monday or Tuesday.
In the letter to Blackburn, Peters thanked “Bell County for the opportunity to serve as Justice of the Peace.”
“Working as a Bell County Judge has been a wonderful experience that has afforded me many valuable opportunities to learn and grow, and I am very grateful to have been part of this organization,” Peters said in his letter.
The date Peters gave in his first letter for his resignation was June 24. However, Nichols said Monday his resignation was scheduled Friday.
The resignation letter was requested Monday, but Blackburn said human resources recommended attorneys review the document.
Tuesday, Blackburn revealed human resources and the attorneys were concerned there might be a HIPAA violation since Peters mentioned his health. However, it was determined there was no violation and the letter was emailed to the Telegram.