The city of Bruceville-Eddy Water Department issued a boil water notice Wednesday for some of its customers.
Those affected by the boil notice live in the Ranchcrest area, Box Ranch Road, Woodard Lane and the Old Bethany Road area.
To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking and ice making should be brought to a vigorous, rolling boil for two minutes before consumption.
In lieu of boiling, you may purchase bottled water or obtain water from another suitable source.
The supplier will issue a rescind notice when the water is safe to drink.
Customers with questions can call the Bruceville-Eddy Water Department 254-859-5700 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. at afterhours at 254-640-0721.