For Austin resident Louis LeDoux, coming out of retirement was only supposed to last six months.
LeDoux dropped his life in the big city and is planning a move to Central Texas to help employers and employees come together.
After just over four months serving in an interim capacity, LeDoux was appointed chief operating officer of Central Texas Workforce Solutions on Feb. 7.
LeDoux will work mostly out of the Killeen workforce center and be responsible for managing all the centers in Bell, Coryell, Hamilton, Lampasas, Milam, Mills and San Saba counties.
Before his retirement in 2016, LeDoux worked for three years at the Texas Department of Assistive and Rehabilitative Services as the director of the Center for Learning Management. LeDoux also worked for the Texas Workforce Commission, which funds his current employer, for 12 years as the director of the training and development department.
LeDoux said the main change before and after his retirement was before he only provided funding for projects, while he now helps secure funding and implement the projects with that funding.
“It has been great to get back in the game and help to contribute to achieving the greatness this workforce area board has achieved over the years.” LeDoux said. “It’s energizing to be on both sides of the fence and see how policies that are envisioned are actually implemented on the local level.”
Since September, LeDoux said he has worked to implement many changes to the organization with a focus on innovation and weaving in his own experience. He said he has been looking at Workforce’s programs to see what can be done better despite some elements being in place for many years.
In his time as the interim COO, LeDoux decided to create a military liaison position to help those coming out of the military find jobs locally.
“Serving the military is paramount to this board,” LeDoux said. “One of the things I did when I got here was create a position for a military liaison to Fort Hood. He is co-located on Fort Hood now, as well as here at the workforce center, to be that conduit between workforce programs and those that are exiting service at Fort Hood.”
Looking forward LeDoux said he hopes to use his experience with the state level programs to better relations between Workforce and the state agencies that share their office space.
By working together with these other agencies, LeDoux said, they can help get residents who need help enrolled in multiple programs.
LeDoux also hopes to increase the organization’s efforts aimed at helping military spouses find and get training for work. He said the organization hopes to give these spouses skills that are needed no matter where they move as a result of the military.
“We have a grant whereby we can pay for a military spouse to, for example, become a nurse,” LeDoux said. “Nurses are needed everywhere. So it is about investing in a career instead of a single job at a single location.”
While LeDoux currently lives in Austin, he said he is looking forward to his move into the area once he finds a home.
“My intention was to stay six months, get everything operating well, and then return to retirement,” LeDoux said. “I think their intention was that I was going to fall in love with it and stay — and they were right.”