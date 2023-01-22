A Swiss-based company with deep Temple roots helps ranchers and dairy farmers track livestock production, marine biologists study dolphins and pet owners reunite with lost fur babies.
Datamars came to the area in 2012 after purchasing Temple Tag and a Colorado-based animal ID company and moving it to Texas.
“Until these purchases, Datamars didn’t produce livestock tags,” said Johnny Wheeler, production manager at the plant at 1110 Industrial Blvd. “The company specialized in ranch computer programs and software.”
“Datamars’ business was livestock management,” he said. “Companies like Temple Tag and Z-Tag made the ear tags that Datamars systems used to track animal progress.”
In 2012, however, Datamars decided to offer ranchers the complete package and purchased the two tag companies plus another firm that manufactured plastic electric-fence insulators and the poles that elevate hot wires.
“We kept those brand names alive, and they are made right here in Temple,” Wheeler said. “Datamars also has a distribution center in Weatherford, plus factories in Slovakia, Brazil, Thailand and France, and sales offices around the world.”
In addition to livestock tags — the company can mark just about every kind of farm animal except chickens — Datamars also produces tags used on marine animals and PetLink, the popular microchip that is placed in dogs and cats so they can be identified if lost.
“The PetLink chips are actually made in France, but we activate them in Temple and enter them into a worldwide database,” Wheeler said. “The chip is already assigned a number before it is ever introduced into a dog or cat.”
Datamars moved into a building formerly used by Wilsonart in 2014, and many former Temple Tag employees are still with the company.
“Our senior person has been with Temple Tag and Datamars for 42 years.”
About 180 workers are employed at the 50,000-square-foot plant.
With the acquisitions of Temple Tag and Z-Tag, Datamars is now the world’s second-largest producer of livestock tags.
“We make many styles, sizes and colors, and each tag is made for a specific reason,” Wheeler said. “For instance, tags that will go on a dairy cow are different from tags for beef production cattle.”
Dairy cattle are raised for two reasons: to produce milk and to breed. It is not uncommon for a dairy cow to live 20 years.
“Cattle raised for beef production are only alive for an average of 18 months,” Wheeler said. “Tags for dairy cattle have to be designed to last years.”
Tags are available in up to 18 colors, and there are differences in how the tag information is put on the tag. Information such as Feed Lot numbers and ID numbers can be printed or hot-stamped into the tag, and some tags contain chips so livestock can be monitored with Datamars software programs.
“We can put any information the rancher might need on the tag,” Wheeler said. “Most ranchers no longer brand cattle with a branding iron — they put logos on the ear tags for identification. Tags are tamper proof, so they cannot be changed.”
Chipped tags — combined with proper software — assist in keeping up with shot records, ownership, animal location, weight and other information.
“It depends on what the rancher needs,” Wheeler explained. “A dairy farmer can monitor milkers and keep track of how much milk a particular cow may be producing each day.”
“We sell hand-held scanners that ranchers can use, and we have mounted scanners that can be attached to a barn or corral, and when the animal walks by, the chip sends information to a database. We even make scales a rancher can put in the field and when an animal crosses it, data is sent to a computer.”
“Ear tags aren’t just used for cattle,” he said. “We make tags for sheep, deer, hogs and marine animals as well. It’s a whole new world in animal management.”
Chipped tags also can be used on wildlife and endangered animals to track movement.
In addition to producing tags that are sold ready to use, Datamars also manufactures mobile hot-stamp machines that can be used on location.
“We don’t sell the machines, they are part of a tag package,” Wheeler said. “We own the machines and provide them to customers who make a lot of tags.”
These customers include feedlots where tag data may change periodically. For example, a tag could include a lot number, the owner’s brand and an identification number. If the animal is sold or moved to another lot, an updated ear tag can be made on-site.
In addition to more than 30 years of innovation in radio-frequency identification systems for animals, Datamars has been a pioneer in electronic textile identification solutions for laundry operations.
Since offering the laundry chip in 1990, Datamars has upgraded its textile ID systems and can manage work wear, linens and uniforms at hotels, factories and institutions.
Wheeler said that despite COVID-19 and inflation-related issues, production at Datamars has remained constant.
“We have been able to operate 24/7, but the hiring pool has definitely shrunk,” he said. “We’ve had people step up and work additional hours. We’ve paid overtime, but we are producing about 20 million ear tags a year.”