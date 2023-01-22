Datamars plant in Temple

Johnny Wheeler, Datamars’ production manager, and Ricky Guthrie prepare tags for processing. The Swiss-owned company purchased Temple Tags in 2012, and in addition to livestock and marine animal IDs, the company makes chips that can be used to find lost pets, plus electric fence posts and insulators. 

 David Stone | Special to the Telegram

A Swiss-based company with deep Temple roots helps ranchers and dairy farmers track livestock production, marine biologists study dolphins and pet owners reunite with lost fur babies.