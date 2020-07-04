New homes keep popping up across Temple — despite a slowdown in home starts.
After a large increase last year in the number of new homes being built, Temple now is experiencing a notable drop in the numbers since the start of the coronavirus crisis.
Temple officials announced that since April the number of new housing starts in the city have fallen compared to the same months in previous years. Housing starts declined in both April and May, with April seeing a drop of 22.73 percent and May seeing a fall of 24.69 percent, according to the city of Temple.
Temple Planning Director Brian Chandler said the drop was expected, but he is still optimistic about the future number of housing starts this year.
“Despite a 22.73 and 24.69 percent reduction in April and May, respectively, from the previous year, I am still cautiously optimistic about our overall construction activity in Temple since the beginning of the pandemic,” Chandler said. “Considering that fiscal year 2019 represented our largest number of housing starts by far, I would have expected some drop off during the pandemic.”
The number of housing starts in 2020, despite the dip in starts for the past two months, has risen compared to the first five months of last year.
Housing starts in the first five months last year were 404, while the same period this year saw 433.
April’s housing starts this year were 68, lower than the 81 in 2018 and 88 in 2019, but higher than the 60 new starts in 2017. While starts in May also were lower than 2018 and 2019, with 90 and 81 starts respectively, they were only one home off from 2017’s 62 housing starts.
Chandler said the city will need to look at the number of housing permits issued at the end of the year to see if there are any long lasting trends due to the virus.
“The key, from my perspective, will be the overall numbers for permits, not just housing starts, at the end of the year to see if we can start to identify extended trends,” Chandler said.
Builders stay busy
Shannon Gowan, spokeswoman for Belton-based Carothers Executive Homes, said her company currently is experiencing the exact opposite of what the city has — a rise in housing starts.
The rise in the demand for new homes, which has led to higher housing starts in Temple, has continued to happen all around Central Texas during the pandemic Gowan said. She said both homes built for potential buyers and spec homes — houses built by the builder with no customer in mind — have seen an increase during the pandemic.
“We already have a housing shortage in this area, and this market is currently seeing a lot of activity,” Gowan said. “Buyers are also looking for more modern features so they are able to work from home. This further intensifies the need for new home builds here in Central Texas.”
Building time was one element of the building process being affected by the coronavirus, Gowan said, citing some reduced manpower and delays on materials.
Shortage of materials
Marty Janczak, who works for the Temple Area Builders Association, said builders in the area he has talked to were surprised at the drop in housing starts. Janczak said right now was a really busy time for many local builders who are constantly building homes.
Janczak said he also has seen some delays with building due to shortages of materials such as wood, roofing supplies and electrical breakers.
“The issue is being able to get the right kinds of materials to build the houses, and we are working on that issue,” Janczak said. “There is certainly a problem with (purchasing) a certain kind of electrical breaker, called an arc fault breaker, and there are currently problems with roofing materials that are currently 26 weeks out for certain types of composition roofing. So that is slowing the whole process down.”
The coronavirus also has affected local work crews directly, with workers who have tested positive needing to self-quarantine and delaying a project.
“Our people are all very busy,” Janczak said. “(But), we are seeing a problem if a worker tests positive with COVID-19, because that pulls them off the job site and that kind of stalls things. But it is not a rampant (issue).”
Janczak said the reason behind the slowdown of housing starts might be attributed to a slight decrease in the number of people who want to move right now.