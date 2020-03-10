An outline of Temple’s future development will be reviewed next week as city officials will host open house events to hear what residents want.
Temple city officials, along with consultants, will be hosting open house events over two days to receive public comment on the city’s new comprehensive plan. The plan aims to guide future planning and city projects according to the goals determined by the city and residents.
The first meeting will be from 5:30-7:30 p.m. March 17 at the Sammons Community Center, 2220 W. Ave. D. The second open house will be from 5:30-7:30 p.m. March 18 at the Wilson Park Recreation Center, 2205 Curtis B Elliot Drive.
Those attending the events will be able to see the different elements of the plan while having the opportunity to talk to city officials and consultants about the specifics.
“The open houses are an opportunity for the public to see the main takeaways, visioning, goals, action steps and the future development and thoroughfare plans,” Temple spokeswoman Laurie Simmons said. “The open houses are primarily designed as walk-through informative events with input stations for the public. Halff and Associates staff, our consultants on this project, as well as city planning staff will be on hand to answer questions the public may have.”
Temple’s last comprehensive plan was created in 2008 and is past the usual 10-year timeframe for which these plans try and provide guidance for.
City officials said that the new plan is needed due to the amount of growth seen by the city in recent years.
Temple’s population has grown by about 15.4 percent between 2010 and 2018. The city has also added about 4,000 new jobs between 2012 and 2017.
The four main focus areas for the plan include looking at how the city will tackle growth smartly, public safety, creating places and spaces, and continuing to be a high performing organization going forward.
A future land use map and a future thoroughfare plan map will be included in the plan to show where the city plans to encourage future types of development and build roads.
Temple Planning Director Brian Chandler said he expects the plan will most likely be presented to the City Council some time in May.