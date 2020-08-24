Grand Avenue Theater in Belton will reopen to the public on Thursday, Sept. 3.
The theater — located just off North Main Street at 2809 Oakmark Drive — is now operating under the slogan “clean, courteous, classy.”
“We’ve always put a strong emphasis on keeping our theaters clean. And now more than ever, we’re dedicated to providing a clean and safe environment for all of our guests,” Grand Avenue Theater said in a statement.
Daniel Bucher, Grand Avenue Theater’s general manager, told the Telegram the business ordered an electrostatic disinfectant sprayer to use between show times in all six theaters.
“We like to say we’re cleaner than everyone else to begin with … So we’re going to add the electrostatic sprayer as an additional safety measure,” Bucher said. “That way it kind of hits all of the surfaces and not just those that you think you touch.”
He said every staff member will be trained on how to use the new disinfecting equipment and updated guidelines this weekend.
“Since we’re opening Sept. 3, we’re doing a big training and deep clean this Saturday,” Bucher said. “We’ll train all of our staff to use (the electrostatic sprayer). It’s actually a super simple process. It’s just a mixture of sanitizer and water … and it just shoots out 12 to 14 feet of electrostatically-charged cleaning particles.”
Safety measures at Grand Avenue Theater also will include mandatory masks, minimum six-feet of physical distancing, two empty seats between parties and no refill containers.
“In compliance with state and local laws as well as our company preference, masks are required for all guests while in the lobby, any other public area or when moving around the theater,” Grand Avenue Theater said. “While you are seated in the theater, you may remove your mask as you enjoy your movie.”
Bucher said the Belton theater currently has four movies lined up when reopening next week: “Tenet,” “The New Mutants,” “Bill & Ted Face the Music” and “Unhinged.” Tickets for “Tenet” will go on sale Thursday.
Although their theaters will be restricted to a 50 percent capacity, Bucher said he is still worried about possible congestion when patrons exit a showing.
“I’m more worried about exiting and the cleaning,” he said. “As they’re leaving … That’s usually when you’re trying to get everything cleaned. So that’s why we’re focusing on time in between shows.”
Show times, which Bucher is currently working on, will be scheduled in a staggered format to avoid possible overcrowding in Grand Avenue Theater’s lobby.
“I’ve got everything staggered to where something starts kind of every 30 minutes, so we won’t overload the lobby,” he said. “The only times that are really close are for our two smallest screens.
Visit cleancourteousclassy.com for more information on the Grand Avenue’s COVID-19 safety procedures.