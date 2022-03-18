The Rainbow Rooms of Bell County, which allows Child Protective Services workers to obtain items for children in need, is asking for donations of newborn and toddler clothing.
The Rainbow Rooms need newborn to 24M new clothing. Donations can be dropped off at any of the three locations: Gateway center, 4501 S. General Bruce Dr., Suite 20, in Temple; 503 Priest Drive, Killeen or 405 Elms Road in Killeen.
“We would like to send our heartfelt thank you to the wonderful members of our community who have donated to our Rainbow Rooms to help our kids,” said Sandra Blankenship, Bell County Child Welfare Board member.