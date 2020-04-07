BELTON — The Dog Ridge Water Supply Corp. on Tuesday issued a boil water notice after a water main break at 10346 W. FM 93.
Customers affected by the boil notice live in the area of West FM 93 from Spring Valley Lane to Scott Lane.
To ensure the destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking and making ice should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil for two minutes. In lieu of boiling, you may purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable course.
The supplier will issue a rescind notice when the water is safe to drink.
Customers may contact the Dog Ridge office at 254-939-6533 or Lafonda Wilsey at 254-721-0401.
To contact Texas Commission on Environmental Quality, call 512-239-4691.